Watch: Poll shows DeSantis lost debate by huge margin after refusing to say he’ll serve full term if reelected

Published by

AlterNet

By David Badash,The New Civil Rights Movement Governor Ron DeSantis twitched and appeared stunned when his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Congressman and former governor Charlie Crist asked if the Florida Republican would commit to serving the full four years if re-elected. “Ron, you talk about Joe Biden a lot. I understand, you think you’re going to be running against him, I can see how you might get confused, but you’re running for governor. You’re running for governor. And I have a question for you,” Crist said, hammering his points home. “Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of t…

Read More