Aaron Carter Took In Housekeeper When She Was Homeless Weeks Before She Found Him Dead In His Bathroom: Source

It’s been revealed that the housekeeper who discovered Aaron Carter‘s lifeless body last weekend was a homeless woman he had taken in to help him with odd jobs around the property.

Carter is believed to have hired her following an incident that occurred last month while he was out of town.

The late pop star and his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin had taken a trip to Orange County to visit their son, Prince, 11 months, who currently lives with Martin’s mother.

However, when they returned, the front door of Carter’s Lancaster home had been left open and cigarette butts that did not belong to the couple were left at the scene, indicating a possible break-in.

Following the unnerving incident, sources claimed several of Carter and Martin’s friends had encouraged them to have someone house-sit for them whenever they were away, leading the “I Want Candy” singer to be reminded of a homeless woman that he knew from church.

The 34-year-old then offered the woman a free place to live in exchange for watching the lavish home when they were out of town, as well as doing several chores around the house.

As OK! previously reported, only weeks later, the housekeeper found Carter dead in his bathtub on the morning of Saturday, November 5. She frantically called 911 to request emergency services, but it was too late to revive him. Law enforcement later revealed they found pills and cans of compressed air near his body.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” his rep said in a statement later that afternoon. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

TMZ was first to report the housekeeper had been a homeless woman Carter knew.