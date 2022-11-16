Alexander Edwards’ Friend Not Surprised He Swept Girlfriend Cher Off Her Feet: ‘He’s Got A Gift’

mega

While most of us were shocked to hear that superstar Cher is now romancing rapper Alexander “AE” Edwards, a man who’s 40 years her junior and much less famous, the latter’s pal and former colleague Ryan Fluis insisted it’s not too unexpected.

Fluis explained that he came across the news on social media, quipping, “AE’s blond hair popped up and then I saw Cher and to say I was blown away was an understatement.”

mega

Fluis noted that his 36-year-old bandmate — the two were in the group 4Deep together — has long had a talent for charming people.

CHER RESPONDS TO BRITNEY SPEARS’ REQUEST TO HANG OUT & EAT ICE CREAM: ‘I’M TAKING HER TO SAN TROPEZ’

“He’s got a gift. He’s a real cool dude with a lot of personality and charisma and he knows how to kiss ass. Always did,” he continued. “So in a way it would make sense he’d wind up with someone like Cher.”

mega

Though Fluis didn’t make mention of their age gap, plenty of the “Believe” crooner’s fans have, prompting her to defend their May-December romance by declaring, “Love doesn’t know math.”

“I DONT GIVE AFK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” the star, 76, tweeted back at a troll. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

The legendary singer’s inner circle previously noted that the relationship is “not really a shock to anyone that knows Cher” either since “she’s always loved younger men.”

‘WE KNEW THAT SHE WAS GOING TO BE A STAR’: HOW CHER WENT FROM SHY YOUNG GIRL TO GLOBAL SUPERSTAR – WATCH

mega

“She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it. They want to see her happy and this new romance has given her a great boost,” the source claimed. “She is having fun and she loves that he treats her like the Goddess she is. She doesn’t know what it will turn into, but she is loving what it is right now.”

Page Six reported on Fluis’ words.