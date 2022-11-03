GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Spotted ‘Schmoozing’ Right-Wing Reporter Weeks After Husband Files For Divorce

Mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene was spotted with a right-wing reporter despite the man denying the two were ever together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In photos taken exclusively by Daily Mail, the 48-year-old controversial GOP congresswoman was seen spending the day with Republican reporter Brian Glenn.

Mega

According to the outlet, the photos of the pair “schmoozing” were taken last week while MTG was campaigning in her adopted hometown of Rome, Georgia.

Glenn, who serves as program director for the online outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network, was seen in the series of photos climbing into Greene’s SUV before the pair had dinner at a local restaurant and then returned to the Georgia House Representative’s home.

The photos of the two together also came just days after Glenn filed for divorce from his wife, although the right-winger denied he and Greene were entangled in a romantic affair. He also denied the two were together on last Thursday in Rome, Georgia.

“My divorce has nothing to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he told Daily Mail. “No, I do not have a romantic relationship with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“We have video stuff we do,” he continued. “She’s in politics, I’m in politics. That’s what’s going on.”

Mega

The two were previously seen together on a number of separate occasions, including posing for a photo together alongside Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak in September, and as Glenn interviewed Greene outside the United States Supreme Court building in June following the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Oh my God, Brian,” she cried before throwing her arms around his neck. “I’m thrilled. I think it’s a miracle. I’m so thrilled. I’ve cried about this. I’ve prayed.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sighting of Greene and Glenn together also comes just a few weeks after the congresswoman’s own husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in September.

According to the court documents filed by Perry, the couple was already separated at the time he filed and he requested their marital assets be divided equally.

Mega

“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom!” he said in a statement following news of the split, although he also requested the divorce records be sealed from public view. “Our family is our most important thing we have done.”

“As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship,” he added.

MTG also released a statement after the news of the couple’s divorce broke, thanking Perry for providing her with the “best job title you can ever earn: Mom.”

“I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children,” she added.