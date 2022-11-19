Paul Burrell reveals the advice he used to give Princess Diana

Paul Burrell used to urge Princess Diana to keep her head “held high.”

The 64-year-old star served as butler to the late Princess – who is the mother of Princes William and Harry through her former marriage to King Charles – and would always urge her to remember that she would always be the mother of the future King of England.

He said: ” You would have most likely heard me giving the Princess advice, such as, ‘When you go out, hold your head high. Remember who you are – you are the mother of the future King. no one can ever take that away from you. And I’d tell the boys to, ‘Keep quiet, because Mummy is trying to have a rest.’ They were always noisy, running around the palace and playing war games!”

The former ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestant is now married to Graham Cooper and has sons Alex and Nick with him and went on to add that since the loss of the late Princess of Wales – who was kiled in a car accident in 1997 before King Charles went on to marry Queen Consort Camilla in 2005 and acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 – he now uses his time to remind others how “precious” life is.

He told Heat magazine: “You’ll hear me urging people to enjoy every single day, because having experienced that tragedy 25 years ago, I realise how precious life is. I took everything for granted, really. I was a very lucky man to have lived with the Queen for 11 years, and Diana for ten years. I took it all in my stride, and I should have enjoyed it more.”