Ryan Murphy’s controversial ‘Monster’ renewed at Netflix

Published by

New York Daily News

Talk about a monster hit. Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” will become an anthology series now that it’s been renewed for two seasons at Netflix, the streaming service announced. The show, whose controversial debut season centered on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, will center on “stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” according to Netflix. The real life inspirations for those future seasons have not yet been revealed to the public. All 10 episodes of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters as the titular murderer, dropped on Netflix in late September. T…

Read More