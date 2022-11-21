Sir Elton John can’t mix with his band

Sir Elton John can’t socialise with his band.

The 75-year-old singer began his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour – which will end in 2023 – in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things “challenging” behind-the-scenes of the stage spectacular because everyone involved has to be in a “bubble” to minimise the risks of a wave of the virus sweeping through the production, meaning the ‘Candle in the Wind’ hitmaker can’t hang out the way he used to.

Elton’s husband and manager, David Furnish, said: “COVID is still out in the world. It is still a risk to the health of our crew and to Elton and the band.

“We put in place a very strict testing protocol. We went back out on the road last January with a regular cadence of testing, keeping everybody up to date on vaccines and boosters. We’ve kept all of that in place.

“We have people in the tour in separate bubbles. Elton feels really badly, but he hasn’t been able to mix with his band. His band travels in one bubble. He and his assistants, the people who support him, his hairdresser and people in security — they’re in his bubble.

“It’s been very challenging for Elton, because he always loves being with his band before he goes on stage. He always sits with them and chats and has a laugh with them. That’s not been possible.”

And even when Elton – who has sons Zachary, 11, and nine-year-old Elijah with his spouse – has time off from the tour, he can’t go out and about freely because of the risks.

David added to Billboard: “While he’s been home, between shows or in hotels, he has to isolate. Everybody that supports him at home is also tested regularly — all staff in the household.”

The 60-year-old businessman thinks it is good for people to get out to see concerts again after so long in isolation due to the pandemic.

He said: “Thankfully, COVID hospitalisations have massively decreased and there are more medical treatments than there were at the beginning, so people can make the decision as to what medical risk is appropriate for them and still come to see a show.

“Lockdown was very hard for most people. It was very isolating, and nothing brings people and the world together like music. It’s emotionally and mentally and spiritually very healthy for people to get back out and see shows again.

“We just had to go back on the road in the safest way possible, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”