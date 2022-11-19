Stormy Daniels Set To Host New Gay Dating Series On OUTtv

mega

Stormy Daniels has a new project up her sleeve: she will be hosting a new gay dating series, For The Love of DILFs, on OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQ+ television network and streaming service, when it premieres in early 2023.

The show follows two groups of gay men — “Daddies” and “Himbos” — as they compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment into their relationship.

Not only will Daniels be the host, but she also lives with the singles in a mansion and gives them advice throughout their journey to find the perfect partner.

“For years the internet has been obsessed with these two specific gay subcultures, which on the surface seem like total opposites. But if reality TV teaches us anything, it’s that sometimes opposites attract,”Topher Cusumano, Daddy TV’s co-founder, said in a statement. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy. She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.”

Additionally, OUTtv COO Philip Webb shared why the TV star is important to the series. “We’re thrilled to be working with Stormy. She has a long public history of standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. That allyship, starpower, and relationship expertise makes her the perfect fit to helm a show about guys hunting for love,” he said.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty has been back in the spotlight ever since she appeared on The Surreal Life.

“I initially repeatedly said no [when she was approached for the show],” the 43-year-old exclusively told OK!. “The entire universe knows what happened to me the last time I went into a stranger’s room. I apparently didn’t learn my lesson because I eventually caved and said yes. The show was pitched to me as you’re not going to have any scripts, you’re not going to be coached, producers aren’t going to lead you. You look at some reality shows and you can tell that they are definitely set up. They’re coached on what to say.”

For The Love of DILFS is an OUTtv Original, produced by Daddy TV. The 8-episode season is set to premiere in early 2023.