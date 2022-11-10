Study helps explain why some people have a negative opinion toward corrupt people but act corruptly themselves

Published by

PsyPost

A series of 6 studies in Brazil found that people oriented towards social dominance are more willing to engage in corruption and are more likely to see the world as a competitive jungle, in which people ruthlessly struggle for survival. People with pronounced right-wing authoritarian views were more likely to have negative attitudes towards corrupt people and more prone to perceive the world as dangerous and threatening, but were not more willing to engage in corrupt behavior. The study was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Corruption, “the misuse of entrusted powe…

Read More