Tan France is ‘more emotional’ since becoming a dad

Tan France is “much more emotional” since becoming a father.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star – who welcomed 16-month-old son Ismail into the world via surrogate with husband Rob – admitted he’s discovered a new side to himself through parenthood.

He told PEOPLE magazine: “I have only cried a couple of times on [‘Queer Eye’]. But ever since I had my baby, it’s made me much more emotional. Much more emotional.”

The 39-year-old fashion designer is currently in the UK filming ‘Say Yes To The Dress’, and he admitted being away from his son is “the hardest part, without a doubt, of being a working parent”.

He added: “I’m working a lot of hours. And so sometimes I only get to just see him as we’re putting him to bed.

“And that makes me really emotional because I really hate not having a lot of time with him. I just really miss him all the time.”

Meanwhile, Tan found himself crying more than ever during the new series of ‘Queer Eye’, which he shot in New Orleans alongside co-stars Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.

He recently explained that his emotion was triggered by the lingering impact of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the city in 2005.

Tan – who was born and raised in the UK – said: “I didn’t live in America when Katrina happened.

“Seeing the devastation, seeing what it did to families, seeing how much poverty it created, that’s what got me.

“Some of our heroes have just never been able to recover. And so that’s why the transformations were so special, because it’s as if many of them have stood still in time.”

Tan also revealed that he and his co-stars have been forced to become more creative over the years.

He added: “We were all talking about it – how hard that was the first couple of episodes – and then we realised it’s actually pushing us to work harder and try something new that’s gonna shock ’em, or say something that they wouldn’t expect to say, or share some information about something we’ve never shared before.”