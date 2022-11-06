Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth ‘really hit it off’ over tea

Tom Cruise and the late Queen Elizabeth are said to have “really hit it off” when the monarch invited him for tea in her final weeks.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor, 60, was also allowed to land his helicopter on Her Majesty’s lawn, according to The Times.

It said on Sunday (06.11.22) the Queen had been disappointed she was unable to meet Tom during an event for her Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated her history-making 70 years on the throne.

But an insider told The Times the late monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her home in Balmoral, “loved seeing him” when she invited him for tea over the summer.

They added Tom was invited back for lunch, but the Queen passed away before it could happen.

The pair were said to have originally been due to meet in May at an equestrian event on the Windsor Castle grounds called ‘A Gallop Through History’.

A source told The Times about his visit after they missed each other: “The Queen let it be known she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant.

“So he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together.

“She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch.”

Tom, who filmed his latest ‘Mission Impossible’ film in Britain, said earlier this year about the Queen: “She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion.

“What she has accomplished has been historic. I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her.”