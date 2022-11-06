Amy Schumer linked Kanye West to Nazis during ‘Saturday Night Live’ comeback

Amy Schumer linked Kanye West to Nazis during her comeback to hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’.

The 41-year-old comic made the reference in a gag while hosting the show at the weekend (05.11.22) for her first time since 2018.

She said in her opening monologue while mentioning how her husband Chris Fischer, 42, was on the autism spectrum and how his condition used to be referred to as Asperger’s Syndrome: “It used to be called Asperger’s, but then they found out that Dr Asperger had Nazi ties, Kanye… .”

The ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ stand-up then appeared to pretend she hadn’t made the remark by tapping her microphone to see if anyone could hear her, saying: “That’s weird.”

She later appeared on the show in a baseball T-shirt that read: “ 3 Jews”.

It was a reference to 45-year-old rapper Kanye’s anti-Semitic tweet: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He added: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Kanye, diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, has claimed the uproar in the wake of his remarks cost him $2 billion in just one day due to big-name brands cancelling his fashion and advertising deals.

GAP, Balenciaga and Adidas are among those who have severed ties with the dad-of-four, while banking giant JP Morgan Chase and his talent agency have also dropped the musician.

When Kanye was asked by Piers Morgan if he regretted his tweet he said: “No – absolutely not, absolutely not… I fought fire with fire.

“I’m not here to get hosed down – that’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

But he added: “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt. I feel like I cause hurt and confusion, and I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through and that I use my platform where you say, ‘Hurt people hurt people,’ and I was hurt.”