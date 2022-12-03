Beaming Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Cozy Together While Sharing Laughs On 18th Anniversary

mega

Love was in the air out in California on Thursday, December 1, which marked Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi‘s 18th anniversary.

To celebrate the couple’s long-time love, they were seen out and about in Montecito to pick up some sweet treats for their special day. The television personality, 64, and Arrested Development actress, 49, picked up two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies from Honor Market before heading back to their car.

Walking arm-in-arm, the Hollywood couple was seen exchanging laughs while complimenting each other in cozy fall sweaters.

Their PDA outing came shortly after The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum gushed over her partner in a tribute post to honor their 18th anniversary. “It’s our 18 year anniversary today. I fall in love with her more every day,” she lovingly shared with her more than 127 million Instagram followers. “I’m so grateful for her love.”

The post featured two snaps of the famed couple, one being a selfie with their heads pressed together in front of the sunset and the latter of the actress cracking up as she holds on to her partner’s waist. With DeGeneres’ hand affectionally placed on de Rossi’s arm, the comedian sweetly smiles at the camera.

Though de Rossi doesn’t appear to be active on the social media platform — she last posted in May — and did not comment on DeGeneres’ sweet snap, the comments section was flooded with friends and fans congratulating the couple on their love.

“Aww love you both! Happy anniversary,” famous author and life coach Jay Shetty wrote, with Kris Jenner echoing: “Happy Anniversary we love you!!!!!”

Mario Lopez also chimed in writing, “Happy Anniversary! #AnniversaryTwins,” referring to his own 10-year celebration with wife Courtney Lopez.

DeGeneres and de Rossi began dating in 2004 after first meeting three years prior at a party. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2008 after the overturn of the same-sex marriage ban in California.

De Rossi’s last Instagram upload was of her famous wife upon the end of her long-running show. Alongside a carousel of throwback moments of DeGeneres, de Rossi wrote, “To my utterly beautiful, supremely talented, insanely accomplished wife on the day of your final show….I married an icon. I married my idol. I’m so proud of you for making this platform one that not only entertains but inspires and uplifts people… I love you.”

