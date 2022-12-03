Cara Delevingne thinks men lack ‘right tools’ to satisfy women sexually

Cara Delevingne thinks men lack the “right tools” to satisfy women sexually.

The supermodel, 30, makes the claim in her new documentary ‘Planet Sex’, which sees her travel the globe to explore gender, sexuality and bedroom fantasies.

Cara says on the show while exploring female orgasms, and the lack of them during heterosexual intercourse: “I do feel that generally, men are not equipped with the right tool to be able to handle women, especially sexually.

“I don’t wanna go into the art of making a woman c** but it’s a lot more complicated and a lot more fun.

“I get it, it’s a lot more complicated for a woman to have to tell you, ‘You’re not doing it right, you have to sit down and listen to what I say’.

“Yeah, it’s an ego killer that most men can’t handle.”

Cara – who identifies as queer and gender fluid – is also seen taking part in a 10-minute solo sex act in Germany while her blood is taken for a scientific experiment that measured the levels of endocannabinoids in her system before and after orgasm.

Cara tells viewers: “I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science.

“I think female sexual desire has definitely been repressed. I know from my own love life just how sexual women can be so you’d think in the 21st Century men and women should be having equally satisfying sex lives, right?

“Well, prepare for a shock. When it comes to the orgasm there is a definite gender gap.

“Scientists say that 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse but only 65 per cent of straight women do.

“To be honest I think that sounds way too high, most of my straight female friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 per cent.

“Lesbians and queer women definitely seem to have it better.”

‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’ was shown on BBC3 at 10pm on Thursday (01.12.22) and is available on BBC iPlayer.