Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt “stalked” her about Kurt Cobain.

Earlier this week, Courtney, 58, claimed on Marc Maron’s ‘WTF’ podcast that she was fired from the 1999 movie ‘Fight Club’, starring Brad because she refused to let the actor make a movie about her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt, who died by suicide in 1994 at the age of 27.

And Courtney later took to her Instagram account to double down on her claims.

She wrote: “Hi. Regarding a story I told on the @marcmaron #wtf podcast. A story I was never going to tell. Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club.

“I understand how much of a game of roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later b******* about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie.

“On the podcast, I recount the day Brad Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my s*** on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping.

“It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles that that. Who cares?

“The point is Brad kept stalking me about Kurt.”

Courtney also said she took a call with Brad in 2020 about another film about Kurt but turned him down again. However, she has now decided to speak openly about it because she feels that Brad will not stop “pursuing” Kurt until she made it public.

She explained: “With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt’s film from Brad after all these years? It’s because I’m in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies.

“I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be.

“It’s not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms Brad producing it. It’s that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored.

“I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came.

“I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt – unless I said it in public.

“I don’t want Brad to be p***** off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. Cmon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly.

“If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer.

“Hope this clarifies, and thanks for your time.

“I’m sure Helena Bonham Carter was utterly meant to be Marla Singer and I do not bear her or Edward Norton or David Fincher or Art Linson all people whose work genius I respect immensely any ill will.

“Xx. Nmrk.

“#GENTLEMAN? #IMNOTAREALBLONDE! Shall we get started xC.”