Sam Smith, Demi Lovato Compete in Queer Olympics, Announce ‘I’m Ready’ for Love in New Music Video: WATCH

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are out with “I’m Ready,” which depicts them competing in various Olympic events alongside LGBTQ performers and drag stars.

Rolling Stone reports: On the song, Smith and Lovato detail what they’re looking for in their ideal partners: someone who is loyal, strong and worthy of their affection. More importantly, both announce that they are finally ready to take the risk. “I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready for someone to love me,” they sing on the chorus. By the end, a full choir amplifies the pair’s message. Jora Frantzis (Cardi B, Rosalía) directed the video, which features Smith and Lovato competing in a series of Olympic events alongside a star-studded cast of LGBTQ performers and drag stars, including RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Valentina and Gigi Goode.

More from a press release: The video finds Sam and Demi competing in a variety of Olympian events – wrestling, diving, synchronized swimming, gymnastics and a 100 meter race – culminating in a medal ceremony as the song reaches its epic climax. It was helmed by award-winning director Jora Frantzis (Cardi B, Rosalia) and renowned choreographer Sean Bankhead (Normani, Missy Elliot). The remarkable cast of competitors includes Valentina (James Leyva), Karis (Charis Wilde), Alok (Alok Vaid-Menon), Gigi Goode (Samuel S. Geggie) from Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Shea Diamond (Shagasyia Diamond) and Jeffrey Williams. “I’m Ready” will appear on Smith’s third studio album, due out later this year. The single is the first of the new music Smith promised fans in this recent album postponement announcement.

Among those reacting to the video on social media was real-life gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who declared that he, too, is in fact ready: