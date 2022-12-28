George Santos Blasted Over Resume Lies By Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard As She Calls Out Congressman-Elect For Not Owning Up To ‘Depth Of Your Deception’

MEGA; Stefani Reynolds – CNP/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Republican congressman-elect George Santos appeared on his first televised interview since his resume fibs were exposed, RadarOnline.com can confirm, being put in the hot seat by ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as she called out his “blatant lies.”

Gabbard grilled Santos while guest hosting the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday, December 27.

MEGA

“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies — my question is: Do you have no shame?” Gabbard asked.

Gabbard, who served in congress for eight years, also inquired about what the word “integrity” means to him.

Santos explained it means to carry himself in an “honorable way,” adding that he made a “mistake” and is accepting responsibility so he can be an effective member of congress.

Gabbard, for her part, is a former Democrat and now registered as an Independent. She added that the word integrity also means telling the truth, prompting Santos to segue and address the “lies” which Democrats like President Biden have told.

She fired back, “This isn’t about the Democratic Party.”

Gabbard also pressed about labeling himself as a “proud American Jew.”

Stefani Reynolds – CNP/Newscom/The Mega Agency

“My heritage is Jewish. I’ve always identified as Jewish. I was raised as a practicing Catholic,” Santos replied. “I’ve always joked with friends and circles, even within the campaign, I’d say, ‘Guys, I’m Jew-ish.’ Remember, I was raised Catholic.”

Santos said he understands voters and lawmakers “want to nitpick at me.”

“I’m not a facade. I’m not a persona. I have an extensive career that I worked really hard to achieve. And I’m going to deliver from my experience because I remain committed in delivering results for the American people,” he doubled down.

MEGA

Santos previously owned up to some deceptions, telling the New York Post that he “embellished” his resume by stating he graduated from Baruch college in 2010.

He also admitted to never working for CitiGroup and Goldman Sachs, even though his campaign website suggested that he did, explaining that “was stated poorly.”

As the explosive television interview came to an end, Gabbard said he will have an uphill battle when it comes to regaining the trust he lost.

She declared, “It’s hard to imagine how they could possibly trust your explanations when you’re not really even willing to admit the depth of your deception to them.”