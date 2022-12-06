Margot Robbie wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy to have big screen romance

Margot Robbie has pushed to bring Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s romance to the big screen.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actress feels ready to reprise her role as Harley and would love to see a relationship explored with another iconic DC character.

She told ComicBook: “No, I’ve had enough of a break. I’m ready to do her again.

“I did ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’ back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I’m always ready for more Harley.”

Regarding Harley’s romance with Ivy, she added: “I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too.

“Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.”

Robbie also weighed in on Lady Gaga taking on the Harley role for ‘The Joker’ sequel ‘Jolie a Deux’, and she backed the ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker to deliver in a different movie universe.

She told MTV News: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor.

“It’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do.

“I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing.

“And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”