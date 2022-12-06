Michael Jackson Was The Most Influential Entertainer Of The 20th Century & Shaped The Future Of Music, Dance & Film

mega

Michael Jackson was the most influential entertainer of the 20th century! Top critics, scholars, showbiz insiders — and the Guinness Book of World Records — believe MJ shaped the future of music, dance, film and fashion with his genius and talent. During his too-short life, Michael produced 13 no. 1 tunes. since his death, his recordings are still red-hot and he’s sold more than 750 Million albums worldwide!

But Michael’s cultural impact runs much deeper. acclaimed jazz choreographer Ginger Cox insists the Moonwalker’s fluid grace inspired generations of dancers, and the instructor of new York’s Broadway Dance center proclaims Jackson is the “reason many people started dancing. his influence is truly extraordinary.”

Jackson’s dance moves were “like quick- silver in motion,” says Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese, who worked with Michael on the “Bad” video. “I was in awe of his absolute mastery of movement on one hand and of the music on the other,” he said.

Certainly, he shaped how we hear and saw music. MJ’s groundbreaking “Thriller,” “Beat It” and “Billie Jean” single-handedly created the music video. Critics say many of the film techniques developed during the filming are being used in mainstream TV today, and the white glove also had a huge hand in the styles we currently wear. The metallic military cues, peg-leg pants, white socks and fedoras seen on the catwalk were inspired by Jackson, whose sense of style is still being mimicked by hot young stars including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher and Justin Timberlake!

One noted critic said, “The king of Pop reigns supreme because of his exceptional talent and because he simply did what no one had done before.”