Prince Jackson & Paris Jackson Enjoy Holiday Ski Trip In Lake Tahoe

Siblings that ski together, stay together!

Two of Michael Jackson’s three children Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson spent the holidays in style, hitting the slopes on skis and snowboards in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

On Tuesday, December 27, Paris, 24, took to social media, sharing several sweet and silly snaps depicting her famous family getting festive, enjoying a day out in the NorCal locale.

The model looked chic and stylish while on the mountain, sporting a black coat, maroon snowpants and a Burton snowboard, completing the look with a fur-trimmed brown hat and red gloves. Meanwhile, Prince opted for a more monochrome look than his younger sister, sporting a black coat, gloves, and helmet as he skied.

The Jackson family’s day on the slopes comes weeks after Jackson’s eldest son got candid about his father’s legacy, revealing that he still looks to the “Man in the Mirror” artist as a role model — literally.

“I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me and I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy,” he continued, noting that he displays “artistic paintings of him” and “photos of him and the uncles” in his home.

But it’s not just paintings. Beyond these visual representations of the King of Pop, Price said his dad’s beloved music, of course, helps him feel connected to his late, famous father.

“I was given so many awesome nuggets of information when I had him with me as a father and he was also very personable in the way he wrote his music,” the 25-year-old explained. “If you listen to it, there’s a lot of him in that. It’s awesome to put it on and feel connected to him again in that way.”

