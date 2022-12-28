Ryan Seacrest Shades Andy Cohen For Getting Too Drunk During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage: ‘A Good Idea To Scale Back’

mega

Is a feud brewing between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen?

One year after Cohen, 54, got a little too drunk while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper, Seacrest, 48, weighed in about the situation.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” the American Idol alum, who hosts ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, said in a new interview. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.”

“There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?” the Live With Kelly and Ryan star quipped. “I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea.”

mega

As OK! previously reported, the Bravo star blasted former Mayor Bill de Blasio for doing the “crappiest job,” and he slammed ABC’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve, calling the performers a “group of losers.”

Despite Cohen’s controversial comments, he declared he was just trying to have a good time. “I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve. That’s why I’m there.” he explained in January. “It’s a four-and-a-half-hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30 … I kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left.”

However, he did apologize to Seacrest.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he’s a great guy,” he noted. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

He added, “I just kept talking, and I shouldn’t have, and I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing [I regret]. It’s the only thing.”

VICKI GUNVALSON’S FORMER ‘RHOC’ CASTMATE & ANDY COHEN REACT TO HER EX STEVE LODGE GETTING ENGAGED TO NEW GIRLFRIEND

mega

Meanwhile, Seacrest believes if alcohol wasn’t in the equation, Cohen would have acted different.

“[I don’t] think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking,” he explained.

Seacrest spoke with Entertainment Weekly.