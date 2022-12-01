Prince William & Kate Middleton Show Rare PDA While Sitting Front Row At Boston Basketball Game: Photos!

mega

What happens in America, stays in America! Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently in Boston for the former’s Earthshot Prize Awards, but before the ceremony takes place on Friday, December 2, they’re enjoying all the bustling city has to offer.

Case in point: on the night of Wednesday, November 30, they looked like any other loved up couple while taking in the Boston Celtics game.

mega

The pair sat front row during their unexpected outing and chatted with former athlete Maura Healey, Celtics alum Thomas Sanders and two of the team’s owners, but unlike their official royal engagements, the parents-of-three, both 40, were able to relax and even show some affection.

In fact, the Princess of Wales placed her hand on her husband’s leg, and he reciprocated by placing his own hand on top of hers.

mega

Elsewhere in the game, the duo was greeted with cheers as they were show on TD Garden’s jumbotron.

Prior to the sporty outing, they made an appearance at Boston City Hall, where William told the crowd, “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to __Governor [Charlie] Baker__ and the first lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston.”

The royal noted this was their “first overseas visit” since the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, then thanking “the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 Bicentennial visit with great fondness.”

mega

He insisted the historic city was the “obvious choice” to hold the awards — which focus on climate change and healing the environment — “because your universities, research centers and vibrant start-up scene make you a global leader in science, innovation and boundless ambition.”

“Mayor Wu, you have also been a leader in putting climate policies at the heart of your administration. Thank you,” William continued. “Like President Kennedy, Catherine and I firmly believe that we all have it in ourselves to achieve great things, and that human beings have the ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.”

For more on the royal family, tune in below to the podcast “The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession.”