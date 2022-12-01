COVID hit HIV detection in Europe, threatens eradication progress

Published by

Reuters UK

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of people in Europe with undiagnosed HIV has risen as testing rates fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening a global goal of ending the disease by 2030, a report said. The joint World Health Organization (WHO) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report said that in 2021 a quarter fewer HIV diagnoses were recorded compared to pre-pandemic levels in the WHO’s European region. This region includes Russia and Ukraine, which have the area’s highest rates of HIV infection. This setback was likely because services related to HIV, includin…

