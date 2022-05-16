Kim Kardashian's Second Husband Kris Humphries 'Furious' After She Makes Gay Slur - Towleroad Gay News

Kris Humphries, who infamously was married to Kim Kardashian for just 72 days, is said to be “furious” that his ex-wife has again questioned his sexuality, Radar has exclusively learned.

In the latest episode of the hit Hulu series The Kardashians, the three-times married reality star, 41, joked she hadn’t been to a gay wedding “since my second wedding.”

“I love a gay wedding,” Kardashian, a mother of four, quipped to Scott Disick and friend Chris Reda in front of cameras.

Humphries, a one-time NBA star who played for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz, among others during a distinguished career, was left to relive a decade old feud, the insider added.

In the wake of their 2011 divorce, Humphries was forced to swat away speculation that the reason for the quick demise of their marriage was because Kardashian began to question her husband’s heterosexuality when, after their Italian honeymoon, his interest in sex began to fade.

“At first Kim thought that was ridiculous,” an insider reported, at the time. “But the more she thought about it, the more she wondered. There were signs.”

“Kris has moved on,” a source close to him told RadarOnline.com.

“He does not understand why Kim continues to think he’s gay. It’s infuriating. Kim needs to move on, just like he has. She really should not drag his name through the mud after all of these years.”

On December 1, 2011, Humphries filed to annul the marriage on the grounds of fraud or a decree of legal separation rather than a divorce.

Guests at Kardashian’s wedding to Humphries included Hollywood stars like Ryan Seacrest, Lindsay Lohan, Serena Williams, and Eva Longoria.

Kim wore three different gowns designed by Vera Wang. She was previously married to rapper Kanye West and Damon Thomas.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” rapper — they share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She’s been dating Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson since sparking rumors of romance late last year after her SNL hosting debut.