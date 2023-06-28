Ryan Seacrest Will Be New Host Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After Pat Sajak’s Retirement

Published by

uInterview.com

On Tuesday, Ryan Seacrest announced that he will take over as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. This comes three weeks after the current host, Pat Sajack, announced he will retire. Seacrest shared the news on his Twitter account stating, “I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajack. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.” He included some praise for Sajack as well, “Pat, I l…

Read More