Shredded Hunk Mark Wahlberg Flexes His Muscles After Ditching Hollywood

There are no days off for Mark Wahlberg! The Ted actor, 51, gave his fans an early Christmas present on Thursday, December 22, showing off his wildly fit physique and flexing his huge muscles for all of Instagram to drool over.

“Getting ready for the Christmas holiday,” Wahlberg explained in the clip as he stared at his chiseled body in the mirror. “We gotta put in that work.”

People in the comment section could not believe how in shape the Boston native is, with one user writing, “Wowzuh the man’s shreds got shreds🤟🏼.”

“It’s like every muscle has a mind of its own….truly dope👏🔥,” another noted of his bod, while an additional user penned, “I’ve been eating oatmeal like everyday and I still don’t have these kinds of muscles 😂.”

The Max Payne star seemed to be keeping up his intense workout routine despite recently packing up his family, which includes his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham, and their children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, and ditching Hollywood for a much quieter life in Nevada.

“I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg, who sold his sprawling California estate for $90 million, said during a Tuesday October 11, appearance on CBS’s The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us,” he explained of maintaining a better work/life balance.

“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s a lot of opportunity here,” the hunk said of their new life in Summerlin, Nev. “I’m really excited about the future.”

The family left behind a stunning 12 bedroom, 20 bathroom residence — which also includes a wine cellar, a five-hole golf course, a tennis court, a skate park and even a private guest house.