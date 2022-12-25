Singer Cher, 76, Telling Friends She Wants To Marry 36-Year-Old Boyfriend AE: Sources

MEGA

Singer Cher’s relationship with her new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards has gotten so serious she’s talking marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources reveal that Cher, 76, is planning to march her new 36-year-old boytoy down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony before it’s too late to turn back time.

Although the pop icon has only been dating music exec AE for a few months, insiders say she’s raring up to wed him ASAP — even though his ex, 39-year-old Amber Rose, previously claimed that he was a serial cheater and Cher’s friends fear the Dark Lady is making a big mistake.

“Cher is head over heels in love,” spilled a source. “She knows she doesn’t have much time left anymore to find ‘the one’ and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she isn’t going to let it pass her by.”

“Of course, her friends are worried. Whenever there is a 40-year-old and $400 million gap between two people, you have concerns!”

At least there will be an iron-clad prenuptial agreement in place, sources dished. “She isn’t stupid,” said a source.

Cher and her new guy first met at Paris Fashion Week in September and have been inseparable ever since. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher admitted. “But in real life, we get along great.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher’s friends have grown extremely concerned about the romance in the past couple of weeks.

Friends have reportedly been urging her to dump AE and move on.

“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.”

Insiders said Cher has been “blindsided” by love and many are concerned that she’s fallen too fast.

“Cher’s in way over her head as far as the vast majority of her friends are concerned,” said one insider. “They want her to see this for what it is, a fun winter fling. They don’t want her to get carried away.