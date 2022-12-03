Sally Field names Burt Reynolds as ‘worst’ on-screen kiss.

Sally Field has named Burt Reynolds as her “worst” on-screen kiss.

The Oscar-winner, 76, shamed the late actor, with whom she starred in ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ and who she dated, when a viewer of Thursday’s episode (02.12.22) of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ asked her to describe her least favourite film smooch.

She asked: “Shall I really name names here?” before host Andy Cohen urged: “I think you should,.”

Sally went on: “OK, this is gonna be a shocker. Hold on, folks. Burt Reynolds.

“It was just not something he really did very well. I could go into detail, but you don’t want to hear it.”

When Andy asked if ‘Boogie Nights’ actor Burt, who was killed by a heart attack aged 82 in September 2018, used too much “tongue” Sally clarified: “Just a lot of drooling was involved.”

Sally was in a relationship with Burt from 1976 to 1982 has called their bond “indelible” and told Page Six after the Hollywood veteran’s death: “There are times in your life that … never fade away.

“They stay alive, even 40 years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind.

“He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

She also told ‘Good Morning America’ about their time together: “Four days felt like four years… we were sort of, you know, deeply entangled.

“That nature of it wasn’t just, ‘Oh, this is a love affair.’

“There was some ingredient between us having to do with my caretaking and him needing to be taken care of.”