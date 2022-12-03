Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is ‘Shocked’ By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Antics, Source Claims

mega

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.

According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair’s TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press.

“Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies.”

When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the Top Gun alum was apparently looking forward to working with the Suits star — but now that is “off the table,” the insider stated.

In May, Cruise was spotted hanging out with Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, at the premiere, which didn’t seem to sit well with the California-based couple.

“Meghan and Harry seem seriously envious that they’ve lost out on this Hollywood friendship, but he’s just the latest in a long line of power players who’ve given them the cold shoulder!” the insider claimed.

As OK! previously reported, the handsome Hollywood star was also friendly with Queen Elizabeth before she passed away on September 8.

“The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him,” a source spilled of their first meeting. “Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together.”

“She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch,” the source added. “He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter.”

While attending the Platinum Jubilee in June, Cruise praised the late monarch.

“She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion,” the Mission Impossible lead stated. “What she has accomplished has been historic.”