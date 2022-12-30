Tom Cruise ‘Blew A Fuse’ After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For ‘Babylon,’ Insider Dishes

mega

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn’t get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

“Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn’t even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!” a source said, according to Radar. “This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech.”

An insider noted that Cruise, 60, previously handed back his three Golden Globe trophies for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia to prove that Hollywood Foreign Press Association lacked diversity.

“He took a stand and no doubt it didn’t go over well with them,” the source shared. “A lot of people are convinced that’s the real reason he was snubbed.”

But theTop Gun star believes Pitt, 59, is to blame.

“It stinks that Brad, once again, seems to have milked his relationship with the foreign journalists at the Globes to get his own movie — which many consider way inferior to Top Gun — a ton of nods,” the insider said, adding that Cruise is still “obsessed” with beating the Fight Club alum, who won his first Oscar in 2020. “As far as Tom’s concerned, this snub is all Brad’s fault!”

The two Hollywood hunks previously starred in the 1994 flick Interview with the Vampire, but they never got along.

“You gotta understand, Tom and I are… we walk in different directions. He’s the North Pole. I’m South. He’s coming at you with a handshake, where I may bump into you, I may not, you know? I always thought there was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn’t nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there and it bugged me a bit. But I’ll tell you, he catches a lot of s**t because he’s on top, but he’s a good actor and he advances in the film. He did it. I mean, you have to respect that,” Pitt previously said of Cruise.