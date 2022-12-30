Dolly Parton Is Releasing an Anti-Bullying Children’s Book Starring Her God-Dog Billy the Kid

Published by

Taste of Country

Dolly Parton is readying her next children’s book with a very special main character. Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big will feature her God-dog, Billy the Kid. It is set to hit store shelves net spring. “Guess what! My new book Billy the Kid Makes It Big featuring my god-dog @btkthefrenchie hits stores April 25, and you can pre-order it right now through the link in my story! I think it’s pretty cute,” Parton writes in announcing the book on social media, along with a dog paw print emoji. The book follows the French bulldog as he pursues his dreams of being a country music sensation i…

Read More