‘White Lotus’ & ‘Banshees Of Inisherin’ Lead With Most 2023 Golden Globe Nominations

On Monday morning, Selenis Levya and George Lopez‘s daughter, Mayan Lopez, announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominations. Mayan stepped in for George after the comedian tested positive for Covid-19. Dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin was the most nominated film of the year, receiving eight nods. Biopic Elvis, the popular sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Steven Spielberg‘s coming-of-age drama, The Fabelmans, all followed close behind with several nominations. >WATCH KERRY CONDON’s uINTERVIEW NOW! As far as the TV portion of the awards, satirical drama The White Lotus, Quinta…

