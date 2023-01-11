Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Charlie Kirk attacks ‘Black culture’ and ‘fatherlessness’ following FAA outage

Leave a Comment

663588 origin 1
Published by
Raw Story

Conservative host Charlie Kirk lashed out at “black culture” following an FAA outage that left over 8,500 flights canceled or delayed. During his daily show on Wednesday, Kirk grappled with what might have caused the outage. “Is it some sort of cyber attack; is it a hack? It could be,” Kirk told his audience. “The government is saying it’s not. But it could be the Chinese Communist Party retaliating against the House Republicans that have just set up a subcommittee that is expressly anti-CCP.” But Kirk speculated that the sexual orientation of Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was “more l…

Read More

Related Posts