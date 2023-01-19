Homeless NJ veteran says Rep. George Santos stole GoFundMe donations for his dying dog

Published by

New York Daily News

A homeless New Jersey veteran said Wednesday that he is certain Republican Rep. George Santos is the phony animal advocate who scammed him out of $3,000 that big-hearted donors chipped in to save his dying dog. “I recognized his face, and it just turned my stomach when I saw him.” Richard Osthoff told CNN about the lying Republican lawmaker. Santos insisted he didn’t run off with the cash earmarked for what should have been life-saving surgery on Osthoff’s cancer-stricken pit bull named Sapphire. “Fake,” Santos texted Semafor, a news site. “No clue who this is.” But Osthoff, who served in the …

Read More