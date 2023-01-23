Is Beyoncé betraying the LGBTQ+ community with her first concert in four years?

Published by

Euronews (English)

Beyoncé performed her first live show in more than four years in an exclusive, invite-only concert in Dubai. The Grammy-winning star, who last performed live in December 2018, gave a 1 hour+ performance on Saturday (21 January), complete with fireworks, to help launch the city’s new luxurious hotel: The Atlantis Royal. Attendees included her parents, husband Jay-Z and her three children, as well as celebrity guests (Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright), influencers and business people. Attendees were not allowed to record video or take photos of the concert. Nevertheless…

