Jessica Chastain is ‘nervous’ about starring on Broadway

Jessica Chastain feels “nervous” about getting sick while starring on Broadway.

The 45-year-old actress is set to take on the leading role of Nora in the Henrik Ibsen play ‘A Doll’s House’ – which tells the story of a housewife who finds herself limited in life by a male-dominated world – at the Hudson Theatre from March, but Jessica has admitted to being anxious about her role in the production.

The acclaimed actress – who is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood – explained: “It’s pretty great. I’m doing a play right now in New York, I’m gonna be doing ‘A Doll’s House’, and I’m playing Nora. So I’m really excited about that.

“I’m a little nervous about getting sick but I’ve got my mask. I’m doing both but oh my gosh, you have to be so careful in the theatre and I don’t want to let my cast down.”

Meanwhile, Jessica – who won an Oscar last year for her role as celebrity televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ – is also starring as ‘Stand by Your Man’ singer Tammy Wynette in the Paramount series ‘George and Tammy’.

The actress admitted that she “never imagined” playing two different Tammys in her career – even though the two women were “very different” people.

Speaking to E! News about the projects, Jessica shared: “I got asked over a decade ago if I would play Tammy Wynette. So it’s been a long project in the making. I never imagined playing, I didn’t set out to play singing Tammy but they’re very different personalities so it felt like a different atmosphere.”