Pete Buttigieg reportedly eyeing 2024 Senate run to succeed retiring Democrat Debbie Stabenow

Published by

AlterNet

The highly-respected U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat of Michigan, has announced she will not seek re-election in 2024, fueling rumors once again of a potential run for her seat by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Stabenow, now 72, is a four-term senator from The Great Lake State who also served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the Chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee and the Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee. The Detroit News’ Melissa Nann Burke first reported Stabenow’s decision to retire at the end of her term. In July, Politico …

Read More