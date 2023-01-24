Seven travel trends for 2023

Published by

City AM

By Adam Bloodworth From Rebel Spending to Modern Family Travel, a new report from travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender has revealed a vision of what travel will be like in the year ahead, where people will be going to and what will be motivating their booking decisions. Download the full report here, but read on for the seven biggest takeaways. CHINA BOOMGlobetrender’s number-one travel trend for 2023 is “China Boom”. After three years of closure during the pandemic, the country has finally dropped its ‘zero Covid’ restrictions and opened its borders to international travel. This promi…

Read More