Alicia Silverstone returns as Clueless character Cher: WATCH

Alicia Silverstone has revived her ‘Clueless’ character Cher for a new advert.

The 46-year-old actress stepped back into the role of the fashion-loving California girl to film a commercial for Rakuten which is due to air during the 2023 Super Bowl and a teaser for the spot shows Alicia back in Cher’s iconic yellow checked skirt and blazer costume.

She’s seen marching into a classroom with shopping bags held aloft before turning and addressing the students in the room, saying: “Don’t bug – your girl is back.”

The advert is set to the sound of Supergrass’ hit track ‘Alright’ which famously featured in the 1995 film and is promoting a cash back scheme for the brand which Alicia says Cher would have loved.

She told People.com: “Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop, and working with them to revive ‘Clueless’ for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping – no doubt she would have tons of Cash Back.”

The full advert will be shown during the Super Bowl on February 12.

Alicia previously revived Cher back in 2021 when she recreated a scene from the film with her son Bear for a video posted on TikTok.

She later enlisted her former co-star Stacey Dash – who played Cher’s best friend Dionne – to film another recreated scene for the social media site before sharing a Cher montage last year to mark 27 years since ‘Clueless’ hit cinemas.

Alicia captioned the clip: “27 years ago, a bad b**** was born … Happy anniversary, Cher! #Clueless #AsIf #90s.”