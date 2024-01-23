‘That always is a fun conversation’: Alicia Silverstone stunned by Clueless sequel demand

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Alicia Silverstone is amazed that audiences are still interested in a ‘Clueless' sequel. The 47-year-old actress played the role of Cher Horowitz in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy and loved how her reprisal of the part for a Super Bowl commercial led to fresh calls for a follow-up movie. Alicia told Variety: “I think people are talking about a (sequel) all the time at all times since the movie happened. “Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It's so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It's very nice.” Silverstone's latest film is the Dutch comedy ‘Krazy House'…

Read More