DeSantis decries ‘smear’ after Trump posts alleged photo of governor partying with teens years ago

Published by
Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis angrily reacted Wednesday to former President Donald Trump posting on social media a photograph of what is purported to be DeSantis as a young teacher partying with teenage girls. “I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” DeSantis said when asked about it. “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.” He did not say if he was the person in the photo, which originally emerged on social media last year. Trump, who has been attacking DeSantis for months as the two maneuver for the 2024 GOP presiden…

