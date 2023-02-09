Those with dark personalities are more vulnerable to developing homonegative and transnegative views

Published by

PsyPost

New research in the Journal of Homosexuality seeks to determine if there is a relationship between dark personality traits and negative attitudes toward those in the LBGTQ+ community. The findings reveal that those high in Machiavellianism, grandiose narcissism and psychopathy personality traits were likelier to hold homonegative and transnegative views. These results provide insight into the origins of homonegative and transnegative views and the people who hold them. The FBI reported that in 2019, there were 1619 hate crimes related to the victim’s perceived membership in the LGBTQ+ communit…

Read More