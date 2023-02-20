Former NFL Star Won’t Let Daughters Compete Against Transgender Athletes

Published by

The Spun

By Andrew Holleran As the debate surrounding transgender athletes continues, one ex-NFL star has made his opinion on the topic clear. Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley has made his stance on the topic very clear. Wiley says he will not allow his daughters to compete against transgender athletes. “I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition to a woman and now playing with the women. And, I will say that. You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want. I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender. Y…

Read More