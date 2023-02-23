GSK’s ViiV says study shows its long-acting HIV shot as effective as Gilead’s daily pill

Published by

Reuters UK

By Maggie Fick LONDON (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK’s HIV treatment division, ViiV Healthcare, published data on Wednesday showing its long-acting HIV injection is as effective as the market-leading daily pill made by Gilead Sciences Inc. GSK’s ViiV ran the so-called “head to-head” clinical study on its own injection Cabenuva, which is given every two months, and Gilead’s Biktarvy, an oral pill taken daily. Analysts and investors are paying close attention to the future of GSK’s HIV business as patents for treatments containing its core HIV compound, dolutegravir, begin to expire in 2028. …

