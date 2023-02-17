John Travolta Vows To Never Date Again After Wife Kelly Preston’s 2020 Death: ‘He Still Considers Himself Married’

mega

John Travolta will always be hopelessly devoted to late wife Kelly Preston.

The actress was just 57 when she died from breast cancer in 2020, and since then, the Grease lead reportedly hasn’t been on a single date — and he plans to keep it that way.

“John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies,” an insider disclosed to Radar. “It’s hands off when it comes to dating. It’s sad, but he’s essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life.”

The source explained that Travolta, 68, can’t even fathom the idea of “ever falling in love again” since “he says it would be a betrayal of Kelly’s memory.”

“He talks about Kelly constantly,” added the source. “Their lives were so intertwined, it’s very hard for him to go on.”

However, the Saturday Night Fever star has been able to muster up some strength thanks to his children: daughter Ella Bleu, 22, and son, Ben, 12. “The kids are everything to him,” the insider declared. “If it weren’t for them, it’s hard to know what he’d do.”

Preston and Travolta also shared son Jett, but he tragically died from a seizure at age 16, having been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease at just a year old.

The actor endured more heartache this past summer when costar Olivia Newton-John passed.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again,” he gushed in a social media tribute. “Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John.”

Tragedy struck yet again around four months later when pal Kirstie Alley also perished.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta confessed on Instagram alongside a throwback photo. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”