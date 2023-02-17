Marco Rubio wants to reinstate Trump’s ban on transgender service members

Published by

AlterNet

On July 26, 2017, out of the blue, President Donald Trump in a series of tweets falsely claiming he had consulted with his generals, announced all transgender service members would be kicked out of the U.S. Armed Forces. There was no legitimate basis for the Commander-in-Chief’s decision, no scientific basis, no financial basis, and indeed, doing so would have stripped America’s military of some of its experts. As NCRM reported, the nation later learned the abrupt announcement was done after urgings from far-right wing extremists including Ginni Thomas, anti-LGBTQ hate group head Tony Perkins….

