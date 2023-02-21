Towleroad Gay News

Marjorie Taylor Greene details ‘national divorce’ — including ‘rules’ for ‘sex toys’

Published by
Raw Story

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained in detail on Tuesday how her vision for a “national divorce” would work. On Monday, Greene’s repeated calls for a “national divorce” raised concerns that she wanted a new civil war. But on Tuesday, the lawmaker insisted she was not calling for violence. “Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union,” she wrote on Twitter. “Tragically, I think we, the left and right, have reached irreconcilable differ…

