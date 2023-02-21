Jennifer Coolidge: I was so nervous to put make up on a dead body!`

Jennifer Coolidge was “very nervous” at the thought of putting make up on a dead body.

The 61-year-old actress was a cosmetology student before finding fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with supporting roles in ‘American Pie’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ but was relieved to learn that the mortuary section of the course was “virtual.”

She said: “I was very nervous about the mortuary makeup part, but it turned out we didn’t work on any bodies or anything — it was all sort of virtual. We never had to actually do it on a corpse. It wouldn’t be my first choice.”

When it comes to doing her own makeup, the ‘White Lotus’ star explained that she likes to apply her products out of a traditional “order” and always tries to keep her face looking as “moisturised” as possible.

She told PEOPLE: “I put products on out of order. I put the primer on after my makeup, because I feel like it makes me look extra dewy. I always want to look like there’s moisture on my face. I use ice cubes on my face every day because I want to look like I just walked up a flight of stairs.”

What’s more, the Emmy Award-winning actress appears alongside pop superstar Jennifer Lopez in the comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and admitted she was tempted to ask the ‘Jenny From the Block’ hitmaker if her eyelashes were real, but was too scared to do so in the end.

She said: “[J Lo]had these lashes on that were so real looking, but they were so long. “I wanted to ask her if they were hers, but I didn’t have the guts.”