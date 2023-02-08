First gay married vicar attacks Church of England’s same-sex marriage blessing rule

Published by

Euronews (English)

This week, the governing body of the Church of England is meeting for the General Synod, where bishops and other clergy members are debating the Anglican Church’s position on gay marriage. A vote will be taken at the end of the week, but if it follows a leaked recommendation from the bishops, the C of E will likely allow same-sex marriages to be blessed in church, but continue its ban on same-sex marriages within the church. The proposal is “undoubtedly incoherent”, says Reverend Andrew Foreshew-Cain, a C of E chaplain of Lady Margaret Hall at the University of Oxford. On the one hand, they wi…

Read More