Pink Reveals Madonna ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her Because Of Awkward Misunderstanding 20 Years Ago: ‘She Tried To Kind Of Play Me’

Pink may idolize Madonna — but the feeling doesn’t appear to be mutual.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer told Howard Stern during a Wednesday, February 22, appearance on The Howard Stern Show that despite being one of the Queen of Pop’s biggest fans, Madonna has not acted very fond of her in the past.

“Some people just don’t like me,” Pink joked with the shock jock when asked about her interactions with the “Hung Up” vocalist. “I’m a polarizing individual.”

“F**k, I loved her,” the chart-topping artist continued before recalling what happened when they were both guests on Live with Regis & Kelly in November 2003.

“She tried to kind of play me on Regis and Kelly, and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out,” Pink told Stern. “It’s just such a silly story. I f**king love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

“And so I just said a joke when __Regis [Philbin]__ brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me,’” she continued.

“It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us,” the “Try” musician noted of the encounter with the controversial artist. “Madonna took the joke personally.”

Despite the “Material Girl” not being a fan of Pink now, the mother-of-two recently spilled that the music legend originally wanted her to be a part of her Britney Spears’ iconic kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2003.

“I think we all were [invited],” Pink spilled during a radio interview with KTU 103.5 after Jennifer Lopez also claimed she was supposed to be part of the performance. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend [now husband], Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.”